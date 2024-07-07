by VALERIO BARRETTA

Perez in the balance again

Despite having signed his contract for a month, Sergio’s permanence Perez seems to be dancing on a tightrope again. The Mexican is disappointing once again: as has already happened in other years, the central phase of the season sees Czech in extreme difficulty, unable to keep up with the updates from Red Bull which logically go in the direction of Max Verstappen.

Perez theoretically has his seat assured for 2025, but his contract contains clauses related to performance on the track. One of these, as reported RacingNews365would put the Mexican in great doubt, who should arrive at the summer break at no more than 100 points from teammate: considering that he is already at -119, that he will start the Silverstone GP from the pit lane, that there are only three races left until the Belgian GP and that in the Ardennes Super Max usually takes no prisoners, it seems unrealistic that after Spa Perez will recover 19 points from his phenomenal teammate.

Another clause would be to not be more than five positions behind Super Max in the drivers’ standings: he is currently fifth (therefore four positions behind Verstappen), but George Russell and Oscar Piastri are making great progress and can overtake him after Silverstone.

Perez’s results

Perez’s performances have clearly dropped in the last two months: since the Imola GP he has only accumulated 15 points. A haul that Red Bull cannot afford, unlike 2023, a season dominated in which the Mexican’s points were not “needed” for the constructors’ championship. His possible replacements are Daniel Richardnow again in front of Yuki Tsunoda, and Liam Lawson.