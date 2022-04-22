Red Bull Paper Wings, the paper airplane launch competition: the final

Great success and enthusiasm for the national final of Red Bull Paper Wingsthe biggest paper airplane launch world championship. To make the final act even more suggestive was the place chosen for the event: the Leonardo da Vinci Museum of Science and Technology in Milanthe best way to pay homage to one of the greatest geniuses in history, who has always been fascinated by the ambitious challenge of making man fly.

Red Bull Paper Wings 2022, the 7 Italian stages

In Italy they disputed 7 qualifying stages: Padua, Turin, Pozzuoli, Modena, Bologna, Rome and Salerno. For each city, a driver qualified for each of the 2 categories, “Distance” And “AirTime“. The rules were very simple: each student was provided with a sheet of A4 paper and the planes could only be modified by folding. The challenge was therefore to find the best aerodynamic designs and techniques.

Red Bull Paper Wings 2022 winners

Alessandro Zimellotwenty years old born in Padua but student in Vicenza in aerospace engineering, won the category AirTime, the challenge where you have to keep the planes in flight as long as possible: he recorded an excellent time of 7.23 seconds. “After throwing first I was not very convinced of my time, the room was small and I realized I needed a lighter throw to get a good result” – says Alessandro, visibly excited – “It was an unexpected victory and for this I’m really happy. Now the goal is the world final: I will go there to have fun and live the experience, but I still want to play my cards for the final victory “.

Federico Mutinellitwenty-three, originally from Verona and a student of mechanical engineering in Padua, won the category “Distance”, Where the goal is to launch the plane as far as possible: a spectacular launch of 31.63 meters. “I really enjoyed it, the distance I reached was incredible” – Federico says, very satisfied – “Now I look towards May, knowing that I have already achieved a fantastic result: my goal is to surpass myself again”.

Red Bull Paper Wings 2022 the award ceremony with Dario Costa

To reward the two winners there was a Ambassador exceptional: Dario Costa. The aerobatic athlete of the Red Bull family has recently completed the incredible feat of taking off (and gliding) in a tunnel that earned him 5 Guinness World Records. Dario himself has always told how his dream of becoming a pilot started when he was a child playing with paper airplanes.

Red Bull Paper Wings 2022, world final in Salzburg

The Salzburg’s legendary Hangar-7on the other hand, it will be the battlefield in which the world final will take place which will sanction the new world champion of the event born in 2006. Appointment on 13-14 May in Austria.

