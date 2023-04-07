Red Bull’s dominance is partly due to the very light penalty for exceeding the budget cap. Thus Ferrari.

Red Bull has had a good start this season in Formula 1. Every Grand Prix that has been held has a winner from Red Bull. That is good for the team from Austria, but less good for the competition.

Scuderia Ferrari

One of those competitors, Scuderia Ferrari, therefore thinks it is due to the light penalty that Red Bull received for exceeding the budget cap last year. Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur has against different media said that he thinks the punishment is only marginal.

In his opinion, the severity (or lack thereof) of the penalty means that the car will only be about a tenth of a second slower over the course of the year than it would be without the penalty.

Great work from Red Bull

He admits that Red Bull has done a good job, but also points out that the impact of the penalty will only be felt later in the year. But he also indicates that the money that you are not allowed to spend in the wind tunnel and that you still have available under the budget ceiling can be spent on other things. For example to save weight.

On the other hand, according to Vasseur, the effect will be marginal anyway, because Red Bull Racing spent too much money last season, so they benefit more from that at the beginning of the season.

He hastens to add that they did a very good job, of course. And that he does not try to invent an excuse for his own disappointing performance. That’s not it. No no. But if you ask him (which he does with it himself), then the punishment was too light. Is noted.

This article Red Bull owes success to light punishment appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Red #Bull #owes #success #light #punishment