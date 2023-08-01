Supremacy exhibited

The dominoes that Red Bull is imposing on Formula 1 in this 2023 season have some differences compared to those experienced by the Circus in the past in the last 20 years, first with Ferrari and then with Mercedes. The first is the intensity of supremacy over a single season. At the moment, in fact, not even in the first three years of the hybrid era (2014-2016), the one in which Mercedes was head and shoulders ahead of the competition, had there ever been a team capable of take 12 victories in the first 12 racesof which 10 with a single pilot. In that case the Hamilton-Rosberg duel had divided the spoils of the Brackley team and sporadically Red Bull and Ferrari had managed to insert themselves to snatch some partial success. Now, however, the Grands Prix are a long monologue in orange hues thanks to Max Verstappen.

Furthermore, at the time of the winning cycles of Schumacher and Hamilton, the evident superiority of the means available to the two seven world champions appeared less ‘exhibited’ in the media. While the Cavallino and the Stuttgart house remained cautious – sometimes to the limits of hypocrisy – in their statements in front of the media, at Red Bull there is no desire to hide. The RB19 is a technical and engineering jewel that is writing the history of Formula 1 and within the team directed by Christian Horner everyone seems happy to be able to present it on every occasion.

Unrivaled Verstappen

The clues are clear, from the words of Horner who reiterated his intention lengthen at all costs “streak of record results“, to the hunger of Max Verstappen, who race after race never fails to aim for the full loot, often arguing with his garage to be able to hunt down even the additional point of the fastest lap. But who probably enjoys more than anyone to make certain statements to journalists is Helmut Marko. In fact, the Austrian adviser to Red Bull never misses an opportunity to sting Red Bull’s rivals with his words.

His last consideration came with regard to the success achieved in Belgium by Verstappen. A clear affirmation, which came despite a penalty on the grid that forced the #1 from Hasselt to start from the third row. According to Marko, however, this is certainly not enough to stop the excessive power of the Dutch champion: “He probably would have won starting from the last place on the grid”, he ruled. The problem, for the opponents, is that probably this consideration is not far from the truth. “Second place behind Max is like a victory“, he then added again when asked for his opinion on the podium achieved by Sergio Perez. Not exactly a profession of humility, but then who could deny it now?