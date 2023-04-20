Budget cap, FIA working on 2022 budgets

March 31st was the deadline to present the 2022 financial statements: the teams have sent the necessary documents to the FIA ​​and now the federal Cost Cap Administration is working to ensure that the teams have not breached the cost ceiling. For this year, the budget cap was expected to be 135 million dollars, but the increase in tenders and that of inflation have slightly modified the maximum spending limit upwards.

Last year there was not only the case-Red Bullwhich overshot $2.2 million, being punished with a $7 million fine and 10 percent downtime in 2023 aerodynamic testing. Williamsfor example, suffered a small fine for reporting financial data late, while the Aston Martin paid one $450,000 for procedural violations. Virtually 30% of teams failed to meet substantive or formal budget cap requirements. And for the 2022 budgets, the situation may not be rosy, because the results could still be published in the autumn, after last year the leaders of the Circus had promised faster assessments. With the consequence that a violation committed now will only have a penalty in two years, as happened with Red Bull.

Sunday’s words

Stefano Domenicali, in fact, admitted that he is not very calm about the results of the presentation of the team’s financial statements: “I’m more than nervous. I’m pretty sure now everyone understands what the effects of a breach are, and I absolutely agree that the focus on this aspect is going to be very big indeed“, these are the words referring to the British of Sky Sports UK. “I think it is an important point above all for the credibility of the sport“.

“We are discussing, but the FIA ​​must decide this, to ensure that the control and certification take place much sooner: if some teams exceed the budget cap, the sanction must be corrected and must arrive in the shortest possible timein order to be more credible“, continued the former Ferrari team principal. “There are other sports that are dealing with financial regulation times, in my opinion, too long and this is not good“.