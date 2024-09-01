Income and Expenses

The revolving doors at Red Bull continue. Many entries, in view of the future and above all 2026 with the creation of the first power unit made entirely in Milton Keynes, but also so many goodbyes. The latest certificate in chronological order is that of Adam Wottonwho has been part of the Milton Keynes team for a decade and holds the role of Racing team electronics technician.

The Sensor Man

Wootton in particular works on the car of Max Verstappenas clearly explained on his own Instagram profile, managing all the electronics and sensors on the single-seater of the three-time reigning world champion. However, this will only be until the end of the current season, because then Wootton will leave Red Bull to embark on a new professional adventure.

Announcement via social media

He himself revealed it via his social profile, saying that he had organised a meeting in Monza just a few days ago. early farewell dinner with some colleagues. “My (early) farewell dinner with some of the guys we spent the last 8 years with”, wrote the British engineer. Another piece that falls into that ‘dream team’ that has dragged Max Verstappen to the triumphant rides of recent years.