“2023 is a blank canvas”. Thus Red Bull on its social accounts has begun to warm up the atmosphere in view of the presentation of the RB19 scheduled for Friday 3 February in New York. Already a year ago, Red Bull was among the first to meet fans for the unveil of the 2022 car, but it was a mere marketing move without revealing any technical aspects. In fact, the presentation was completely dedicated to the new title sponsor Oracle and the car that went on stage was a show car.

For this reason, it is legitimate not to expect too much from the event scheduled for next Friday by the reigning world champion team, which will try to keep the aces up its sleeve at least until the winter test session scheduled in Bahrain from 23 to 25 February. As was the case with Oracle, however, February 3 could be revealed a new partner certainly not secondary for the future of Red Bull and F1.

According to the reporter Joe Sawardin fact, the reason that led Red Bull and AlphaTauri to present the cars in the United States is due to the imminent formalization of the agreement with Ford regarding the ‘branding’ of the 2026 power units that will be manufactured at the new engine division of Red Bull, Powertrains Limited, which will enjoy the status of new manufacturer and therefore considerable advantages for the design and development of new engines (25 million dollars more to be invested from 2023 to 2025 divided into tranches of 10 -10-5 and more hours on the dynamic bench to verify performance and reliability of the engines).

For now, AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost has dismissed this scenario by pointing out that the AlphaTauri will unveil the AT04 in New York simply on the occasion of Fashion Week (fashion week) scheduled in the Big Apple from Friday 10 February to Wednesday February 15th (the presentation of the AlphaTauri will take place on Saturday February 11th). In a few days we will know if the logo will be placed on the Red Bull 2023 ‘blank canvas’ in the meantime Ford with a view to 2026.

2023 👉 A blank canvas 🎨 pic.twitter.com/u8miBUSCwu —Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) January 27, 2023