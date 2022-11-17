After four nights, the PR team of Red Bull Racing can finally go to bed. After much deliberation, they have come out with a statement in which the team takes the blame for the hassle between Verstappen and Pérez in Brazil. They admit that there was something going on between the two drivers, but do not want to explain.

As a team we made some mistakes in Brazil. We did not foresee the situation that occurred on the last lap and we had not agreed a strategy before the race for such a scenario,” the statement begins. Which is crazy in itself, since any team orders have been discussed in interviews with drivers.

The team put Max in a tricky situation

‘Unfortunately, Max was not informed of the request to surrender position until the last corner without all the necessary information being passed on. This put Max, who has always been an open and honest team player, in a difficult situation with little time to react, which was not our intention.’

Red Bull Racing understands Max Verstappen’s reaction, given the circumstances: ‘After the race, Max spoke openly and honestly, which ensured that both drivers could discuss the outstanding issues. The team accepts Max’s reasoning, the conversation was a personal matter that will remain private between the team and no further comment will be made.” So they do not want to say what happened, but we cannot rule out that it is the ‘intentional’ crash in Monaco.

Finally, they have to say something about the reactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: ‘The events that followed from a social media point of view are completely unacceptable. The abusive online behavior towards Max, Checo, the team and their respective families is shocking and saddening. Unfortunately [is het] something we as a sport have to deal with with depressing regularity.’

According to Red Bull, it rained death threats, hate mail and other troubles towards the drivers, the team and even family members. Drivers such as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have previously spoken out about the toxic atmosphere on social media.