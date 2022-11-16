Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes (in strictly current Constructors’ ranking order) showed up at the starting line for the 2022 season with cars completely different although it should not be forgotten that the real secret of performance lies in the car bottoms rather than in the bodywork elements visible to the naked eye. The RB18, the F1-75 and the W13 would be well distinguishable even if they suddenly all ran in the same colors.

Rankings in hand the winning project was to Adrian Neweywho was able to draw from his incomparable experience to also be able to hypothesize that these ground effect cars would have been subject to the phenomenon of porpoising, an aerodynamic rebound that brought the Mercedes W13 to its knees in particular, which, although it has incredibly tapered bellies it had quite a few aerodynamic efficiency issues.

Over the course of the season, Aston Martin, Williams and McLaren have brought updates to the sides clearly inspired by the successful shape of the Red Bull RB18 sidepods. Nonetheless, the Milton Keynes team’s chief engineer, Paul Monaghandoes not expect a 2023 starting grid littered with RB18 clones: “Put simply, no, I don’t think cars will look identical in 2023 – his words reported by the newspaper Racefans.net – although the regulation limits the areas of development and expansion, I don’t think we have yet reached the point of seeing all the same cars on the track. In addition, there will also be some changes to the regulation to deal with for next year and I don’t think we will all show up on the track with the same solution”.

In fact, against porpoising the bottom of the cars in some areas will have to be raised by 15 millimeters and the air intake area in the underbody will also change. Although Monaghan is skeptical of Red Bull copies Williams technical director, Francois-Xavier Demaison believes that in F1 the best car has always been copied: “I think many teams are already trying to go in the direction indicated by Red Bull. It can’t be avoided, it’s motorsport, you always copy the fastest car and that’s F1”.