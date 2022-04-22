One of the main objectives of Red Bull’s development path is weight reduction, with the RB18 accredited by more than 10 kg in excess of the regulatory minimum set at 798 kg. In Australia, the Milton Keynes team introduced a front wing characterized by the downsizing of the external vertical flaps of the endplate, in an attempt to marginally reduce weight while generating the same amount of load. Despite concerns about the overall mass of the car, Red Bull continues to develop purely aerodynamic updates.

The Anglo-Austrian car in the Imola version has in fact a novelty in the lower area, in the part above the leading edge of the flat bottom. In detail, a small profile has been added which is useful for generating vortices along the outer edge, which can be exploited in the context of the overall aerodynamics of the bottom, which continues to be the main source of performance of the current single-seaters. The same solution was first introduced by Aston Martin, already visible on the car shown at the presentation stage, only to be picked up in less than a week by Ferrari. Red Bull thus becomes the third team on the grid to adopt the double profile at the bottom attack.

The Imola update joins the others already introduced by the team since the beginning of the season, among which the aforementioned endplates of the front wing, the new vertical diffuser strips, the second iteration of the bellies characterized by greater tapering and the widening stand out of the front brake air intakes. Ferrari’s direct rivals, on the other hand, continue to postpone their updates, likely scheduled for the stage in Spain. All that remains is to wait for the qualification to assess whether the Red Bull of Imola, with the marginal contribution of the latest novelty, will be able to stay ahead of the Maranello cars.