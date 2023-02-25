The RB18 was the most aerodynamically efficient single-seater in 2022, with a low level of drag in relation to the load unleashed. In addition, the world champion team used a particular strategy for adapting the level of downforce. While the opposing teams in fact rotated different versions of the rear wing depending on the track, Red Bull instead regulated the level of the load through the floor, acting on the heights from the ground and on the beam-wing. Throughout the last championship, the Anglo-Austrian team alternated only two different rear wing specifications.

In detail, the high-load wing of the RB18 was recognizable by the height of the main profile comparable to that of the upper mobile flap. The wings of the RB18 also stood out for a spoon profile dug towards the bottombut with a large central portion with a straight line.

The RB19 in action in Bahrain shows instead a previously unreleased wing specification for the Milton Keynes stable. The main profile still appears spoon-like downward curved, but the curvature continues to the center, almost completely eliminating the straight section. The trend is very similar to that of the low-downforce wings developed by Ferrari starting from mid-2022.

The generous chord of the main profile of the new RB19 wing suggests that it is a high load specification, however considerably more efficient than in 2022. On the one hand, the Milton Keynes technicians studied a wing with the aim of reducing its drag, but on the other, it is the RB19 itself that allows it to be used, releasing a greater load from the bottom. Lastly, since it is a high-download specification, the impression is that Red Bull ran the tests in Bahrain with a configuration much more similar to the one that will be raced than Ferrari did, which instead ran with a wing from medium load.