There Red Bull does all-in for 2022. And it really needs to be said: with a designer of the caliber of Adrian Newey, certainly thrilled by the challenge of the new generation of cars, but also with the new sponsor that the Milton Keynes team will be able to show off on the livery of the RB18. It is in fact Pokerstars, a world leader in online gambling. The contract has a multi-year duration, with the branding appearing both on the car and on the drivers’ suits.

“After last year’s Formula 1 season, I am delighted to kick off 2022 by announcing PokerStars as a new partner. In our sport we see constant evolution, not only applied to cars but also new technologies that focus on reaching the global fan platform to provide new fun and interactive experiences.Team principal Chris said Horner. “We are delighted to welcome PokerStars to the team as F1 enjoys a period of growth in new territory – we can’t wait to kick off the 2022 season together.“.

Flutter International CEO (Pokerstars owners) Dan Taylor he said: “Red Bull Racing is ideal for PokerStars because it’s not just about what is offered to fans and players, but about vision. Part of our vision and character is to create the most epic casino in the world, built on player experiences, giving our community moments they will never forget. Red Bull Racing’s phenomenal success is built on their bold, innovative and passionate character, which has led to an incredible milestone both on the track and in becoming one of the most popular sports brands in the world. We look forward to working with the team and sharing further developments as the 2022 season approaches. We wish the Red Bull Racing team all the best for their new campaign.“.