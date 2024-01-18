by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ford-Red Bull, exchange of technologies underlying the agreement

Marriages are made by two people, and in case of business, two people gain from it. The one between Red Bull And Ford it was a calculated risk, which perhaps will not bear immediate fruit but promises to pay off in the long run. The Milton Keynes team will in fact make use of American expertise on batteries, the central part of the new power units which will debut in 2026 and will be 50% electric, agreeing to join a partner who has been missing from F1 for twenty years. But Ford is not back to be an extra, and intends to use its experience in the Circus to become the market leader in electric road cars.

In Milton Keynes, work for 2026 has already begun, and CEO Jim Farley was very optimistic about its success. The American well explained the nature of the agreement with Red Bull and provided an update on the progress.

Farley's words

“I got to spend a lot of time with the team in Milton Keynes and with Adrian Newey. 2026 is a year in which we have a lot of work to do, but I am very satisfied with the progress made. I wish I could tell you more, but I would say that we're on the right path“, these were the words on the occasion of the launch of the 2024 Ford season. “We have the best team in the world, with the best drivers and the best technical support. We have the best of Ford around the world to support them. The team and the Powertrains they are building in Milton Keynes are absolutely top notch. We will climb to the top step of the podium“.

“It's not like owning our own team. We are going to Formula 1 to transfer the technology. We can offer Red Bull battery technology, because in '26 F1 engines will switch to 50% electricity. We, on the other hand, can get telemetry, digital diagnosis and aerodynamics, things that we can use in our electric car production to make the battery smaller“, he added. “It's a throwback to the 70s with pure technology transfer. They are the best in the world in many of these technologies and we desperately need them as the automotive industry is changing“.