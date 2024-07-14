Red Bull defends against McLaren

Few would have imagined a Red Bull in trouble after a domination that has made the Anglo-Austrian team almost always on another level compared to the competition. In Miami and Monte Carlo, the team had to surrender to the return of McLaren and Ferrari respectively, with the Woking house close to the encore of Lando Norris in Imola, where the RB20 had shown some difficulties despite the success of Max Verstappen. And also in Montreal, Montmeló. Red Bull Ring and Silverstone the Milton Keynes team has not been dominant, indeed McLaren seems to have reached its level.

The RB20 therefore needs developments. Helmut Mark has announced some ahead of Silverstone, while chief engineer Paul Monaghan wanted to reassure fans who see McLaren getting ever closer to a Red Bull that appears to be flat-out.

Monaghan’s words

“The visual appearance of an upgrade is not necessarily indicative of its aerodynamic performance – he explained to RacingNews365 – we have a really competitive car. I think we have a good understanding of the car and we must not doubt our development process”.

“There are updates coming. Increased production needs dictate when we can make them, so we have updates coming. The plan is ready and we are not slow in making updates. So when they’re ready, they’ll be ready, don’t worry. Now it will be a close fight“.