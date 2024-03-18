by VALERIO BARRETTA

RB20, yet another Newey gem

Contrary to what logic suggested, the Red Bull has chosen to profoundly innovate the car that dominated the World Championship last year. Despite the technical changes and the corporate upheaval, but thanks to Adrian's masterful pencil Neweythe team managed to maintain the gap on its pursuers, with the advantage of having a very different project from the other teams, and therefore with unexplored potential.

It is precisely this prospective advantage that convinced Red Bull to make a drastic change to the car. That the chief engineer Paul Monaghan it doesn't want to call it a revolution, but the evolution of an already successful model.

Monaghan's words

“If we decide to make more significant changes to the car, more options open up to us. This is one of the reasons that pushed us to modify the car in a more incisive way. It's probably the last big 'roll of the dice', because in 2025 we will have to think about the 2026 car“, these are Monaghan's words.

“At the moment we can find similar earnings to last year. I suspect that towards the end of the year they may decrease a little, but we have people with wonderful ideas and if they find these profits we will take them“, added the Briton, who however underlined that the RB20 is not a revolution but rather a further evolution of the RB19. “The extent of the evolution is not necessarily indicative of what we have achieved in terms of lap time. In fact, we need to make these gains stable: it's not ideal to have a car that performs well in one part of the track and not in others. In my opinion, last year we had a pretty good car and moving away from it seems like a risky and unwise choice.“.