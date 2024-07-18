The ‘totem’ leaves Milton Keynes

May 1st Adrian Newey has made official the end of his collaboration with Red Bull, the team he joined thanks to the courtship of Christian Horner, who by bringing the aerodynamics wizard to Milton Keynes laid the foundations for a success that few could have imagined when the ‘soft drinks’ arrived on the starting grid.

Adrian Newey’s successor on the Red Bull ‘technical’ command bridge will be Pierre Waché, who will still be able to count on Paul Monaghanwho had already worked with Newey at McLaren before the pair met at Red Bull. Guest on the podcast Beyond The Grid Monaghan did not hide the fact that Red Bull without its ‘totem’ will inevitably lose the added value guaranteed by Newey and it will be up to him and the new generation to ensure that the spirit and the ‘Newey method’ are not lost together with the passing of the genius.

“Newey – said Monaghan – has an understanding of engineering that goes beyond simple aerodynamics. He is unique in breaking down problems in small problems and applying the principles of logic to solve them. He could then explain the whole process in simple explanations that were hard to argue with. I rarely clashed with what he wanted to do. I wish I could be that good and meet his standards, but it doesn’t matter. For me, personally, it’s a great loss. because I really enjoyed working with him, and I have always appreciated his fusion of the team’s skillsbecause he tried to draw from everything and everyone. No idea was supposed to be his. He just wanted the car to be the best it could be through relentless research and it didn’t matter from whom and what sector the ideas to do that came. He wanted something different and I hope I didn’t contribute to his choice. – added Monaghan – In his wake, we have some very talented people working with Pierre, it’s fun and enjoyable. This is the way we’re going to move forward, we’re still a tight team.”