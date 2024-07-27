After-hours work in the pits

Great work this weekend at Red Bullin the last round of the season preceding the summer break. The mechanics of the Austrian team have in fact taken advantage of the first of the two annual exceptions at Spa that allows them to break the night curfew to be able to work on the single-seaters of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

The Belgian Grand Prix weekend is crucial for the Milton Keynes team, who must react to a period of difficulty in which the RB20 seemed like a distant relative of the car that had dominated the first races of the season, being overtaken quite clearly – in terms of performance – by McLaren and Mercedes.

A crucial weekend for Max and Checo

The Woking team is becoming a credible competitor for the Milton Keynes team, both in the race for the Drivers’ title – with Lando Norris – and, above all, in the challenge for the Constructors’ championship. The importance of this weekend for the reigning world champions is then increased by the 10-position penalty on the starting grid which will have to be paid Verstappenon whose single-seater the fifth internal combustion engineThe intention is to give the Dutchman a car capable of having a good race pace and above all of being effective in the overtaking that the #1 will necessarily have to do.

All this without forgetting Sergio Perezarrived at a perhaps crucial turning point in his career given that he is seriously at risk of losing his seatThe Mexican will have to get back to extracting the maximum potential from his single-seater to guarantee the team led by Christian Horner important points in the Constructors’ standings and also to guarantee himself a future in the Circus.