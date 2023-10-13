Eyes on 2024

The Qatar weekend somehow wrote the final word on Red Bull’s 2023 season. Of course, there are still five Grands Prix to go, Max Verstappen has already hinted that he wants to disintegrate other records in the next rounds, and we have to try to save the second position in the championship of a Sergio Perez who is increasingly in crisis. But now both world titles are locked down and in Milton Keynes the engineers will really be able to concentrate all their efforts on the 2024 car. Also because, despite the dominance exercised on the track by Verstappen, credible opponents to Red Bull’s supremacy finally seem to be visible on the horizon.

No longer the ‘usual’ Ferrari or Mercedes, nor the Aston Martin that had amazed us so much at the beginning of the year. The new force in the Circus is McLaren, a fallen nobleman who, since the first updates to the MCL60 arrived in this year’s Austrian GP, ​​has begun to achieve extraordinary results. At the beginning it was thought to be a flash in the pan, but now no one seems willing to underestimate the strength of the Stella-Norris-Piastri trio. The Italian team principal did not hide after the Lusail race, recognizing how at the moment the papaya team is the second force on the track.

McLaren credible rival

The Red Bull leaders themselves are wondering about the future and Sergio Perez’s seat appears even more in the balance precisely as a result of this sudden threat represented by the British team. For 2024, Red Bull is becoming convinced of the need to have a second driver capable of matching Verstappen’s performance as much as possible. In fact, the fear is that of having one in front of you season in which we will have to battle head-to-head with McLaren. “We set our pace based on McLaren” Helmut Marko revealed to the Austrian media after the race.

“This is noteworthy and impressive that it now happens on every circuit. Next year could be a tough battle with them. The others couldn’t keep up with us and McLaren“, added the Graz consultant, referring above all to Mercedes and Ferrari. Verstappen certainly still had some margin to push in Lusail and the obligation of the three stops prevented Red Bull from being able to exploit its strengths in tire management, but the impression is that really in 2024 a fascinating head-to-head between Red Bull and McLaren could emerge.