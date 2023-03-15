Red Bull, World Championship downhill?

The one-two finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix put Red Bull on a much higher step than the others. Strengthened by the legacy of the superlative RB18, its heir tore the competition at Sakhir and promises to be just as formidable in the next rounds. And if it is true that non-Red Bull drivers (above all those from Ferrari and Mercedes) are beginning to fear a lean year, many argue that in reality the Milton Keynes team cannot continue to dominate so clearly the World Cup. If Stefano Domenicali says so, it can be understood, given that he defends the interests of Formula 1. However, this is also supported by various neutral commentators and now even Helmut Marko. The Austrian follows the Horner line: the championship is long.

Marko replies to Russell

After Bahrain, George Russell affirmed that Red Bull could win all the World Championship races. A result that Marko considers almost impossible: “These are words that can perhaps be explained by the frustration of the race. It is a specific track, where the asphalt is extremely rough, which means that tire wear plays a very important role. We had a good performance, yes, but as far as winning all the races and the world champion title in our pocket, well, if it were that easy, it would be great. Everything worked very well from qualifying onwards, but let’s not forget that on Friday Max was not very happy with the handling of the car“, these are the words of the Austrian a Formel1.de.

Aerodynamic tests

As known, Red Bull was punished with the reduction of aerodynamic test hours for violating the budget cap 2021. A factor that Marko does not underestimate and which has led the team to make choices. When asked whether a chassis of 2023 already in 2022, the Austrian replied: “We are well prepared for the season. When we knew we were going to have a reduction in the wind tunnel, it was clear that something had to be done. At the moment we have managed to do all this. Of course later in the season, when we run out of wind tunnel time, the others will still have it available e our lead will dissolve. That’s why it’s extremely important to score points now“.