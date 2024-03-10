The soap opera continues

The weekend in Saudi Arabia brought new twists and turns relating to the chaos that is shaking Red Bull. What surprised the Christian Horner-Chalerm Yoovidhya axis most is the background to one clause on Helmut Marko's contract which allows Max Verstappen to free himself from his contract with Red Bull if Helmut Marko were to leave the team. In the press conference Max Verstappen clearly defended Helmut Marko's position within Red Bull.

According to what the Telegraph the clause in question it would have been inserted by Marko himself without Christian Horner's knowledge, a 'license' that Marko was able to take as 'Director' of Red Bull like Horner (the Red Bull Racing organization chart confirms this). The latter defined Marko simply “a consultant” and described Verstappen as “an important part of the team”but Maybe Horner missed something when Marko signed the three-year renewal with Red Bull until 2026.

Toto Wolff offered Marko a 'Lauda-like' role at Mercedes, but Marko refused, thanking Toto for the offer and stressing that he didn't need it at the moment. Max Verstappen declared several times over the weekend “let's see what happens next week”and the three-time world champion's reference could be related to a summit in Dubai between the Austrians and the Thais. The future of the team is on the table, which sees the coexistence between Horner and Marko reaching the point of no longer being sustainable. Will someone have to step aside?