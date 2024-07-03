by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull, sweet defeat

Even when he doesn’t cross the finish line first, Max Verstappen wins. At the Red Bull Ring, in fact, the Dutchman benefited from the contact with Lando Norris, extending his lead in the drivers’ standings: in fact, if he had finished first ahead of the McLaren driver, the Dutchman would have gained fewer points than his rival (seven points against the ten he actually earned).

Marko’s words

That’s why Helmut Mark can enjoy Sunday’s match despite a missed victory: “It would have been better to win, of course, but we extended our lead in both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships. This was the second best solution. We’ll make up for it at Silverstone, where we’ll bring an update. Also, as I always say: Our goal is the World Championship, and the Austrian GP helped us in this sense too“, this is the Austrian’s comment to his compatriots oe24.

The pit stop problem

The avalanche of the final laps of the Red Bull Ring started from a mistake in the pits by Red Bull: a jammed nut that made Verstappen lose at least four seconds; and above all it allowed Norris to get close to the RB20, also with new medium tyres unlike those of the Dutchman. Marko does not want to blame a team that has repeatedly shown itself to be the point of reference in the pits: “The problem started with the wrong pit stopthen Max suddenly lost grip on the mediums, and Norris suddenly found himself in the DRS zone. A nut jammed, but it can happen. We made over 50 pit stops in the order of two seconds, and some of them marked the difference between victory and defeat, so I don’t blame anyone, it’s something that happens quickly and can happen“.

The Austrian finally teased Norris for the management of the duel with Verstappen: “His behavior on the radio was pathetic.. But these things happen and I would classify it as a racing incident, although it is more likely that Lando overstepped his mark. It is possible that Norris’ lack of experience played a part, certainly. Then his comments about Max having to apologise are not very helpful, but they will meet to discuss“.