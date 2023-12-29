A difficult decision

After the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz, a personal friend of Helmut MarkoThe future the latter in the Red Bull team has been questioned several times. The question mark posed by the specialized newspapers then found its answer precisely in Marko, who in the week before Christmas had told of a upcoming meeting with Red Bull top management to define their 2024.

In fact, despite an existing contract that would have covered the entire next championship, Marko had hinted that he would not take his presence in the pits for granted. An understandable decision, given the 80 springs under his belt and a Formula 1 calendar of 24 grands prix around the world.

The outcome of the meeting

Well, Helmut Marko spoke with the Red Bull sports board, headed by Oliver Mintzlaff and reached an agreement regarding 2024. It was the Austrian himself who communicated the outcome to the site oe24: “My future was clarified, in a good way. Everything will proceed as planned. What if I do all 24 races? Yes and it won't be a stress for me. If I said to myself that this is a crazy schedule, it would be difficult. But the reality is I tell myself that Australia is beautiful and I can't wait to be in Melbourne. I will continue my work for Red Bull Racing from 11am on Friday morning to Sunday evening. I can not wait”.

Marko then downplayed that Verstappen's will had a bearing on this decision: “I have only heard from him sporadically, he is currently in Brazil and when he is there he is not heard from. From January 6th or 7th we will restart and the first preparations for the February tests will begin. There will be a lot to do.”

The Austrian consultant will therefore also continue in 2024, the last year of his contract with Red Bull, which began in the 90s until arriving in F1 in 2005.