by VALERIO BARRETTA

Marko and the Red Bull crisis

A strange crisis, that of the Red Bull. A crisis that is noticeable on the track (a victory has been missing in Milton Keynes for a month) but not in the rankings, because Max Verstappen, even in the difficulties, has taken another important step towards the fourth Drivers’ World Championship. It’s a different story for the constructors, and that’s where the team’s main fears are concentrated: even the dismissal (now increasingly likely) of Sergio Perez might not be enough, because McLaren is at -32, has the wind in its sails and hasn’t made a single mistake in its development. Red Bull, on the other hand, is at a ceiling and the latest updates brought to Hungary have been sent back to Zandvoort: advisor Helmut Marko wonders if this is the right path for the team.

Marko’s words

On the situation related to the developments at Red Bull, the Austrian admitted: “We need to look at the new parts we’ve recently brought in and analyze whether perhaps a smaller update package would have worked better. We need to understand if we are going in the right direction“, these are his words to Sky Sports Germany.

“This weekend we saw that Mercedes was nowhere on Friday, they made some adjustments and suddenly the car was working. We need to make sure that in one weekend we find the right set-up and therefore the balance quicker than we do now, so that Max can push without the tyres getting too hot.“.

Verstappen’s words

The Dutchman, who always does his part and can bring home a World Cup counting only on the small sum of money from the beginning of the season, speaks on behalf of the team: “I think that for all of us the summer break is now convenient and in this period we can analyze everything well, from the first race to today, also to examine the updates we have made. What if we took the wrong path? I don’t want to say it now, but we have to fix the situation.. Hopefully we can put everything right together, so that we can be stronger in Zandvoort at the end of August.”.