Red Bull drops poker

“I bet Red Bull will win all the races“. So far George Russell’s prophecy has taken all the steps to come true: we are still at the beginning of the season, but the Red Bull he dropped the four wins in the first four races. And, while he was at it, he also achieved success in the first Sprint of the year.

The Briton also speculated that Red Bull did not show the real potential of the RB19 for fear of FIA intervention. A hypothesis that an evil eye could corroborate with today’s race, with Verstappen and Perez overtaking Charles with extreme ease Leclercconquer a safety gap and then are no longer able to increase it, with the Ferrari driver even at the end of the race going like the two RB19s.

Is it possible that – with the same compound and with tires with practically the same life – Red Bull went so “slowly”, when one of its strong points compared to Ferrari is precisely tire management? Leclerc has his doubts about it and believes that the RB19 had more margin, which Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has denied.

Mark’s words

“It’s not true that we dominated by keeping something in our pocket. Sergio asked if he could reduce the pace. We answered no. We let them drive at full speed. And the last few laps were what we had in terms of performance“, this is his comment to his compatriots ORF. “For us it is alarming: in the last six, eight laps, Leclerc and Alonso were doing the same times as us. In between, we were a second faster than the others, but in the end it wasn’t like that. So we have to work hard to make sure nothing happens in the end“.