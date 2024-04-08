It's all about Red Bull

There Red Bull is confirming itself as the absolute protagonist of the Formula 1 Circus, on and off the track. On the track, the cars from Milton Keynes returned to dictate the law in Suzuka, with the third double in four races, once again with Max Verstappen in front Sergio Perez. The Mexican is – waiting to understand any twists and turns regarding the world champion – the cornerstone of the market for the Milton Keynes team.

Checo's contract is in fact in expires at the end of 2024 and the possibility that one of the two Red Bull seats becomes free keeps the entire driver market in check. Helmut Markohistoric consultant of the Austrian team and fundamental voice in the choice of drivers, however opened the possibility to a possible further stay of #11, who has been wearing the suit of the Milton Keynes team for four seasons now. The three second places already achieved in 2024 are in line with the requests of the management, which expects useful results from Perez for the Constructors' championship.

The truths of Helmut Marko

Marko, speaking with the Austrian site OE24suggested that being 'under pressure' is good for the Mexican. “Is renewing Perez an option? Everything is an option – confirmed Marko – our team is working very well at the moment. But if he (Perez, ed.) has a secure contract for two years, there is the risk that he will then 'sit down'“. The feeling therefore is that if Perez is confirmed he will receive an extension of just one season, until the end of 2025, thus leaving the field free again for a possible line-up change in 2026with the change of technical regulations.

Finally Marko has excluding Red Bull's interest in four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. The German, who experienced the most successful pages of his sporting career precisely in Milton Keynes, also thanks to Marko's trust, retired at the end of 2022 but seems intent on returning to racing. However, he won't do it again wearing the bulls' overalls: “Vettel coming back to us? No, that's not an option.”commented Marko.