Oh, is that right? Yes, and we’ll explain why.

There is no such thing as bad publicity. Oh yes! Max and Red Bull made it just a bit more difficult yesterday for the account managers who fish for sponsorship dollars for these parties.

Now the tandem Max-Red Bull was already not a favorite in the UK, worldwide the combination also lost some credits for the F1 viewer yesterday.

Max by his apparently unsympathetic action, Red Bull because apparently she has no control over her drivers. And I blame Red Bull!

What did Red Bull do wrong then?

Let me briefly describe the (possible) situation. Apparently, in the middle of the F1 season, Max (God knows why) got involved with Checo and his place in the World Cup standings. That Checo wanted to profile itself as challenger from Max makes perfect sense. Checo’s living has not been bought, Max’s position within the team is and was of course already untouchable. Whatever happened in Monaco (we’ll get to that later): Max was apparently angry about that.

Error 1

The race in Monaco was on May 29. We are now 5.5 months further. How can something like this fester in a team for so long? No actor has been lost to Max Verstappen, you can tell from his face whether he is having a good time or not. It’s hard to believe that his arguments for pulling off the least sympathetic move of the year were unknown to the team.

Error 2

So the team should have known that Max would not step aside. Verstappen later indicated on the radio that the team knew exactly what he was doing. And we tend to believe that Max is the kind of person who doesn’t turn his heart into a murder pit…. (Just an idea…) DON’T ASK HIM TO MOVE AWAY! Because then you give reason to start the discussion later why he didn’t do it.

Whether you accept it from an employee telling you to your face that he will ‘pay back’ a colleague sometime, that’s another story. And Horner and Marko should have tapped that off beforehand with Max.

Error 3

Another epic miss. Why ask Max on the on-board radio after the finish what happened? What’s the point of asking Max in front of the whole world why he ignores team orders? There will probably be a room for somewhere in a motorhome after the race. So here the engineer should have bit his tongue, swallowed his words and no, not even thrown a pair of headphones. That is unnecessary oil on the fire!

These mistakes made Max (rightly so?) come out as unsympathetic yesterday. And that with the speculation about the Monaco action, there may still be some questions from the FIA.

In short, Red Bull did not have it under control yesterday and they can certainly be blamed for that. Verstappen’s crash was an example of an incident that you could not have foreseen. You can ask Max about the familiar road yourself, you don’t do that in public!

With regard to the information about Perez’s Monaco move and Max’s ensuing anger. It is striking that several people were apparently briefed about the ‘why’ of being Max payback-action. That felt quite coordinated.

Was Max doing nothing wrong?

Well, that’s just how you look at it. And let’s be honest, just barely when you watch it. What sticks in the end will be the titles. As a long-time F1 watcher, I also had an oh-yeah feeling when I saw the Schumi documentary on Netflix. This German was not always a sweetheart either, but in general he got the job done for his team. So of his separate objectionable actions, only 1 or 2 have stuck with me.

Try again to list all the (too?) aggressive actions of Max in 2020 and 2021. I can’t.

But apart from this fact. Yes, of course: they also make a miscalculation in Verstappen’s team. In the end, we often have a big mouth as Dutch people, but we prefer to hug the people who come across as sympathetic than the people who want to be right at all costs.

Max’s response to Viaplay’s mike yesterday, simply stating that there was ‘something to deal with’ and that it was now done, sounded a little too businesslike for something that is apparently more emotional than rational.

It is very tempting to make it clear on Social Media since Abu Dhabi 2021 in your best coal English with your Dutch profile name why Max is better than Lewis. But if you’re one of the few who managed to control yourself over the past year, it’s nice that you don’t have to react to all the negativity about Max as a result of yesterday’s action.

