The new technical rules of Formula 1 for the season that kicks off in March in Bahrain not only provide for the aerodynamic revolution announced in recent months, but also the use of a new petrol, or the E10, consisting of 10% ethanol and the remaining 90% fossil fuels. This too will be an aspect that should not be underestimated, as the E5, a blend with 5% ethanol, was used until the last Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. According to the German publication Auto, Motor und Sport in this passage “the result would be a loss of 20 hp or more“, And for this reason all producers are working hard to be able to recover this gap as soon as possible.

To confirm the indiscretion was Red Bull, in the statements released by the team consultant, Helmut Marko: “Honda is working hard to adapt and what I heard was positive, although performance is still not the same as in 2021. But in general we will have to wait and see and understand how we will present ourselves in the race ”. But at the factory in Milton Keynes they are leaving no stone unturned: “We work all day, the British are not a people of vacationers. They only know about Boxing Day“, Underlined the former Austrian driver. As you know, Honda will continue to be responsible for the production, maintenance and assembly of the Red Bull power unit, despite having confirmed its exit from the Circus at the end of last season.