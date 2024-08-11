New Zealander can break free from Red Bull

Sergio Perez in Red Bull and Daniel Ricciardo in Racing Bulls. Helmut Marko unlike what happened in the recent past when Nyck De Vries was sidelined to make room for the Australian in 2024 for now He maintained his starting pairings in Red Bull and Racing Bulls despite results from Perez and Ricciardo below expectations.

Red Bull has on the bench Liam Lawson and compared to the last seasons he is seeing positive signals from some drivers involved in F2 and F3, from Isack Hadjar and Arvin Lindblad above all. According to what was reported by ESPN sand Liam Lawson will have no space or guarantees from Red Bull by the end of September and will be able to free himself from his contract with Red Bull.

Helmut Marko indirectly confirmed this scenario by releasing these statements: “It’s a difficult time for someone like Lawson, also because a year ago he got into the car in a really complicated situation and managed to get great results. We have great respect for him and he will have his chance. You just have to wait, you will have an answer in September“.