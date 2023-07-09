The same old story

Week after week, the weekends of the Red Bull team seem to repeat themselves over and over again: in front is Max Verstappen, who scores pole positions and repeat victories almost effortlessly, and behind him sinks Sergio Perez, who at Silverstone experienced the fifth consecutive weekend without being managed to enter Q3 in qualifying. A disastrous streak for the Mexican – eliminated again in Q1 – which contrasts with the speed of an RB19 apparently destined to shatter all Formula 1 records. Inevitably, the Milton Keynes management is reflecting on what to do and the seat of Checo – who has a contract until the end of 2024 – it doesn’t seem so stable anymore.

No alternatives

At the moment, however, there isn’t a real alternative to Perez and, above all, Red Bull doesn’t seem to need one. The third consecutive title for Verstappen now seems like a formality and success in the Constructors’ standings is not in doubt either. What is certain, however, is that the Dutch champion himself with his statements is certainly not helping to facilitate Checo’s task, with whom relations are certainly no longer the almost idyllic ones of the first season together. “He should be in Q3 with our car – commented the orange driver after qualifying – so I don’t know why something went wrong with him today”.

Verstappen’s dig

When asked what Red Bull thinks of this situation, Verstappen added: “You should ask Helmut (Marko) or Christian (Horner).” Not exactly a full-blown defense of the garage mate. The real sentence destined to cause discussion, however, was another. Speaking of Perez’s contribution in the Constructors’ standings, in fact, Verstappen declared without particular worries that he didn’t need it: “Obviously we are fighting for victory also in the Constructors’ championship, but I think at the moment I could do it alone”, his words. A reasoning that may seem arrogant, but which finds comfort in the numbers: in fact, Max alone is sailing at an altitude of 229 points at the moment. The whole of Mercedes, second among the teams, is stuck at 178.

Temptation Ricciardo?

Perez will certainly not be replaced during the current championship, but in view of next year some more reasoning could be done. Free names that can be chosen to support Verstappen, however, there are none, except perhaps the third luxury guide of Milton Keynes: Daniel Ricciardo. An option that Verstappen would probably like too. “Daniel is doing a good job on the simulator, which doesn’t surprise me, because he hasn’t lost his talent – the 25-year-old told the nu.nl site – I think he is at ease with us”. “He listens a lot and asks a lot – added Verstappen – I know Daniel very well, so we can talk about many things”.