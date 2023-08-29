The superiority of Red Bull

The domain demonstrated by Red Bull in the current season is such that the hypothesis of seeing the Anglo-Austrian team win all the races on the calendar this year is becoming more and more concrete, but also of seeing a superiority of the Milton Keynes house in the next two championships. Until 2026in fact, the technical regulation will keep the rules relating to the era of the current power units unchanged, with a subsequent and important modification that could upset the cards on the tables.

Leclerc’s fears

Up to that point, however, the general fear is to see teams competing with Red Bull almost unable to catch up with their rivals. A concern that the Ferrari driver did not hide Charles Leclerc, rather pessimistic in imagining an open challenge with Red Bull until that championship. However, those of have also been added to the words of the Monegasque Lewis Hamiltonstandard bearer of Mercedes as well as seven times world champion.

Hamilton supports the Ferrari driver

The Briton, on the eve of the Dutch Grand Prix, seems in fact to embrace the opinion of the #16 of little horsefocusing on the state of great form that Red Bull is experiencing and which could prove to be particularly decisive also for next season: “The fact is that they are ahead and most likely they have already started developing next year’s car months before everyone else, given that they have a 100 or 200 point lead in the standings. – He admitted – Therefore Charles is most likely right. At Mercedes we are working on a steep slope to try to develop and close the gap. Whether or not we succeed next year we will prove it, and hopefully we will make it”.

Norris’s other philosophy

The opposite opinion is instead that of Lando Norrisat the wheel of a McLaren which in the last few GPs has brought convincing developments such as to allow the Woking team to get on the podium three times in the last three races: “If we think about how we started at the beginning of the season, considering the improvements implemented to date I think this is a huge result in such a short period of time – has explained – so from what i’ve seen and what we’ve been able to do in the last season, I believe that Red Bull can be reachedbut that’s life. They do a good job and everyone else doesn’t do it enough. That’s the way things are.”