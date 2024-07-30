Red Bull contradicts itself

A whole season without any movement within the Red Bull and Racing Bulls driver pairings: in 2024, unlike what has happened several times in the past, the drivers who started the season within these two teams will also finish it. In 2023, for example, this was not the case for Nyck De Vries, who was sidelined to make room for Daniel Ricciardo.

Red Bull yesterday confirmed Sergio Perez alongside Max Verstappen until the end of the season and the same will apply to Daniel Ricciardo alongside Yuki Tsunoda in Racing BullsThe newspaper reports it racingnews365.com and this means that Liam Lawson will not be able to show his skills in F1 in 2024 unless an unforeseeable event occurs such as the unavailability of a driver, which is what happened in Holland in 2023 when Daniel Ricciardo fractured his wrist during free practice on Friday.

Red Bull has scheduled a filming day at Imola tomorrow that will see Ayumu Iwasa, Liam Lawson and also Daniel Ricciardo, but it will therefore not be a decisive test or a play-off between Ricciardo and Lawson given that the Australian has already been confirmed. This could prompt Lawson to look around the driver market also because Red Bull in view of the next seasons could have problems of abundance again with regards to young drivers. Isack Hadjar seems launched towards the conquest of the title in F2 and in F3 Arvin Lindblad has distinguished himself in this year as a rookie and can still dream of conquering the title in Monza.