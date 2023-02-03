“2023 is a blank canvas”. Thus, a few days ago Red Bull had piqued the curiosity of fans regarding the livery for the season now upon us, but on the occasion of today’s presentation in New York the team principal Christian Horner explained the reason for that ambiguous tweet. Through the title sponsor Oracle, the Anglo-Austrian team has launched the competition ‘Make your mark’ through which the livery that will be used in the US stages in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas will be chosen. So fans will be able to let loose through the dedicated platform to participate in the contest and design the livery of the RB19s of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez that will be engaged in the three races mentioned above.





