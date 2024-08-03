A surprising choice

It seemed obvious that Red Bull would exploit the performance clause included in the contract Sergio Perez to shuffle the cards with the aim of increasing the chances of defending the Constructors’ title. The Mexican had to stay within 100 points of Verstappen after the first half of the season, an objective that Checo missed by a lot, but he was confirmed by Red Bull despite an objectively deficient performance.

According to rumors, Liberty Media may have put pressure on Red Bull to confirm Perez at least until the Mexican Grand Prix, the sixth of the 10 races still scheduled. Checo’s presence is essential for the box office in Mexico City. Red Bull’s decision to continue to trust Perez has also surprised the Dutch driver Giedo Van Der Garde.

“I couldn’t believe it, not a Red Bull choice. – the words of Van Der Garde, guest of the podcast DRS The Race Show – usually you never give so many opportunities to a driver who doesn’t perform. After the first four races Perez collapsed. Christian Horner obviously has more say than Helmut Marko. Maybe Liam Lawson would have been too risky a choice because Lawson could have essentially seen his career over if he were to be pitted against Verstappen. Daniel Ricciardo seemed like a logical choice given that the Australian has already shared the garage with Verstappen and has a lot of experience”.