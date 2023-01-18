With Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen Helmut Marko and Red Bull have collected dividends that have earned a total of eleven world titles thanks to the scouting work carried out by the Austrian consultant and his collaborators. After Max Verstappen, however, it has been difficult in recent years to glimpse a worthy heir to the Dutchman, so much so that the latest purchases of the Red Bull galaxy in F1 have had the usual process in the youth program behind them.

Sergio Perez in Red Bull and Nyck De Vries in AlphaTauri on the one hand are the mirror of the failure in recent seasons of the ‘Marko-chain’ which in 2023 presents itself at the start in force in the various preparatory formulas towards F1. Red Bull also ‘lost’ between 2022 and 2023 Pierre Gasly settled permanently in Alpine and now free from the ‘chains’ of Red Bull, but in this case the operation for the Anglo-Austrian team was extremely profitable since they spent 10 million from France to release the 1996 GP2 champion prematurely in the 2016 at the wheel of the Prema.

In F2 this year, six Red Bull drivers will be chasing the title to dream of a seat in F1 in AlphaTauri instead of De Vries or Yuki Tsunonda. These are Aymu Iwasa, Dennis Hauger, Isack Hadjar, Jak Crawford, Enzo Fittipaldi and Zane Maloney, the latter fresh from the ‘Rookie of the year’ award at the last FIA awards gala relating to the 2022 season. ‘full list of Red Bull junior Team 2023 drivers and the championship that will see them in action. Among them is also the son of art Sebastian Montoya, son of the mythical ‘Juancho’. In total there are 12, none of them are Italian.

Red Bull Junior Team 2023, the list of Helmut Marko’s ‘pupils’ drivers

1) Liam Lawson (born in 2002, New Zealander) will race in Super Formula in Japan and will be reserve driver for Red Bull and AlphaTauri

2) Jak Crawford (born in 2005, American) will race in F2 with the Hitech GP team

3) Isack Hadjar (born in 2004, French) will race in F2 with the Hitech GP team

4) Dennis Hauger (born in 2003, Norwegian) will race in F2 with the MP Motorsport team

5) Zane Maloney (born in 2003, Barbados) will race in F2 with the Carlin team

6) Enzo Fittipaldi (born in 2001, Brazilian) will race in F2 with the Carlin team

7) Ayumu Iwasa (born in 2001, Japanese) will race in F2 with the DAMS team

8) Sebastian Montoya (born in 2005, Colombian) will race in F3 with the Hitech GP team

9) Souta Arao (born in 2005, Japanese) will race in the British F3 with the Hitech GP team

10) Arvid Lindblad (born 2007, British) will race in the Italian F4 and other F4 championships

11) Enzo Deligny (born in 2008, French) will race in the Spanish F4 with the Campos team

12) Enzo Tarnvanichkul (born in 2009, Thai) will race in the European and world karting championship.