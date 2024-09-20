Red Bull clips your wings

After the numerous controversies raised by theflexible rear wing noted in Baku on the McLaren-Mercedes MCL38 of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, some teams have moved to ask the International Federation to evaluate the regularity of the aerodynamic appendages in question. The ‘mini DRS’ produced by the deformation of two points of the wing at high speed, was thus banned by the FIA ​​on Friday in the configuration seen in Azerbaijan.

It is no mystery that Red Bull was behind the request for further information, and thus welcomed the request made by the Federation to McLaren to modify the wings at the two critical points. If the MCL38 will be equipped with the more loaded wing for the Singapore, Austin and Mexico stages, the result of this ban will only be seen in Las Vegas.

Marko doesn’t let his guard down

Commenting on the FIA’s move, Helmut Marko in the Singapore paddock hinted that Red Bull intends to play other cards on a political level: “We protested three times against the McLaren rear wing. Today the FIA ​​made a very correct decision. The McLaren rear wing is not allowed. Now it’s time to look at their front wing.”