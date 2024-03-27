A matte Red Bull

As has rarely happened in the last two and a half years, studded with victories, Red Bull didn't seem invincible at the Australian Grand Prix. In fact, after free practice and qualifying, despite the pole position, Ferrari seemed to have a good chance of victory and so it proved. Carlos Sainz overtook Max Verstappen in the early stages of the race and took the win, with the Dutch champion forced to retire after just five laps.

Red Bull, is graining the weak point?

Besides the breakdown suffered by Verstappen and the damage to Perez's floor, Red Bull did not appear to be as unbeatable as usual. One of the reasons may lie in the C3, C4 and C5 tires chosen by Pirelli for Melbourne – the softest in the range – and the resulting graining observed on the RB20 already in the long runs of free practice.

A partial confirmation came from the team principal Christian Horneras reported by RacingNews365: “Graining management is an area in which Ferrari has proven to be particularly strong. And it's probably no coincidence that they were strong in Las Vegas (Pirelli brought C3, C4 and C5 there too, ed.) and now in Australia, so we will have to improve in this area in the front-limited circuits (i.e. the tracks that put particular stress on the front tires, ed.)“. The team had tried to intervene over the weekend, but was unable to verify the effectiveness of the changes during the race due to the problems of Verstappen and Perez.