Let's hope that Albon takes the bait for Red Bull, that Albon is angling in.

A lot is happening at Red Bull. This year they will defend their constructors' and drivers' titles. Despite no evidence coming out, Christian Horner is under heavy fire for alleged inappropriate behavior. In addition, there is a complete power struggle between Helmut Marko and the two Red Bull families (the Austrian and the one from Thailand). You would almost forget that they also have drivers who have to work.

Max Verstappen has been locked up for a long time. He has a contract until 2028. It just shows how much confidence the racing team from Milton Keynes has in the most successful Dutch driver of all time. Sergio Pérez has a contract that expires after this season. That in itself is not surprising, given the Mexican's age and track record.

Red Bull wants Albon

But what now? Well, at Autosport they think they know. They report that Red Bull as we speak is trying to land Alexander Albon. According to Motorsport Red Bull wants an option on the Williams driver. In any case, Albon's ego is doing well, because he also seems to be of interest to the Mercedes team. There they suddenly had to say goodbye to Lewis Hamilton, who is going to try his luck at the Scuderia Ferrari.

This is of course a huge turnaround for Albon. He had already been kicked out of Red Bull's junior program. He was then brought back and stabled at Toro Rosso, where he was promoted from Red Bull after half a season. After 1.5 years of performing poorly compared to his teammate, he was allowed to leave for the DTM. So after being discarded twice, he can come back again.

But does Albon want to?

There are two reasons for this. Initially, he showed at Williams that he was made of the right racing cloth. By choosing very daring strategies, Alex Albon was able to score points several times. So in short: it's a lot better than before. A second reason is the Thai Yoovidhya family, who would like to see a Thai driver in the team. Right now there is some unrest between various parties and with Albon you can calm that a bit. It is also a nice pear that you can enjoy with it.

The question is whether Albon himself is waiting for this. At Red Bull he may play second fiddle again, something that makes no driver happy. He will soon have a lot of options when the contracts of many other drivers expire. So whether Albon takes Red Bull's bait remains to be seen. Until then, we have plenty to speculate about, here on Autoblog Boulevard!

