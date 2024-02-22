Horner's Day

Today was perhaps the most anticipated day of the pre-season tests in Bahrain. Not so much for the activity on the track, but for what was planned outside the circuit. In the traditional team principals press conferencein fact, the presence of had been announced Christian Horner.

The number one on the Red Bull wall has been at the center of one for several weeks very delicate internal investigation – initiated due to an alleged inappropriate behavior by Horner himself towards a team employee – which according to numerous rumors could lead to his removal from the team.

“No comment” at the press conference

The 50-year-old English manager, who has been at the top of the Red Bull team since 2005 and has led the team to win seven Drivers' and six Constructors' world titles, actually presented himself in front of the journalists, but – predictably – dribbled with the more classic “no comment” the questions inherent to the investigation in which he is the protagonist. “I am a party to an ongoing trial and I cannot comment on it – Horner declared – I cannot comment on the process and its timing. We all want it to be resolved as soon as possible, for the good of the team, but I can't comment“.

Last night's meeting

Since the beginning of the matter, the Red Bull team has not yet provided any official communication regarding the team principal's situation, although yesterday there was much discussion about a meeting in the paddock held by the Anglo-Austrian team in which the employees present in Bahrain probably stayed updated on the evolution of the story and on Horner's future.