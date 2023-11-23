Hamilton-Red Bull, continuous provocations

Who was looking for whom? Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull they point to each other, like two little brothers who have done a mischief and, caught by their mother, try to place the blame on the other. In the market scenario between the Briton and the Milton Keynes team that emerged before the renewal between Sir Lewis and Mercedes, however, it is not a question of guilt but of pride. Saying that you have looked for the other means implicitly admitting that you need him: it is logical that the two parties now deny having picked up the phone first.

The role of Anthony Hamilton

The latest episode of the story sees Red Bull standing on its own position. Indeed, it strengthens it by adding details: according to a spokesperson for the Milton Keynes team contacted by BBC, he was Hamilton’s father – Anthony – to look for a job with Christian Horner at the beginning of the year to build the dream team (at least on paper) with Max Verstappen in 2024.

Because it is an (almost) impossible couple

Right now, the marriage between Hamilton and Red Bull is a pipe dream. The seven-time world champion has in fact renewed his contract with Mercedes until the end of this power unit era (2025). Beyond this date the scenarios are obscure, both due to the age factor (Hamilton will be 41 years old) and for sporting reasons (no one can assure #44 that Red Bull-Ford will guess the next generation engine).

Above all, marriage should not be done for human and managerial reasons. Although the last two years have put to rest the discord between the seven-time world champion and the Dutch driver, the two have certainly not forgotten the 2021 season, marked by sometimes very dangerous accidents and by that ending which for Hamilton still screams revenge. So what is the reason why they can accept this challenge? Always the same: pride; demonstrate who is the strongest, with equal means. A weak hold, but the only one available for those who want to see the F1 Dream Team.