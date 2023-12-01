Always at the top

When they say that Red Bull dominated the 2023 season in every aspect, that’s not an exaggeration. The impressive numbers recorded by the Milton Keynes team in 2023 are not limited ‘just’ to the 21 victories in 22 races played, or to the impressive records achieved and surpassed by Max Verstapppen, from that of consecutive victories to the incredible record established with spending more than 1000 laps in the lead; nor the historic double – the first ever for Red Bull – in the Drivers’ classification, with Checo Perez taking home the platonic title of vice-champion. Red Bull, in order not to miss anything, has in fact taken home as well the prize reserved for the team that carries out the best pit stops during the year.

Paradoxically, this ranking was the most difficult for the Milton Keynes team to climb, but it is confirmed at the top for the sixth consecutive yearmanaging to defeat thefierce competition from Ferrari and McLaren. Red Bull didn’t make the fastest pit stop of the year – that record goes to McLaren, with the incredible record of 1.8 seconds set in Qatar – but they were the most consistent over the course of the season. The pit stop ranking, sponsored by DHL, is in fact drawn up taking into account, for each race, the fastest pit stop made by each team on each of the two cars.

Pos. Team Points 1 Red Bull 543 2 Ferrari 468 3 McLaren 418 4 AlphaTauri 255 5 Alpine 191 6 Aston Martin 145 7 Mercedes 100 8 Williams 50 9 Alfa Romeo 38 10 Haas 14 See also Norris: "We didn't have the pace we wanted" | FormulaPassion

The strength of perseverance

The 20 stops are then ranked from fastest to slowest and come points awarded from first to tenth position, always following the now classic points system for F1: 25 for first, 18 for second, 15 for third and so on. In each GP, therefore, a team can obtain a maximum of 43 points, if the pit stops carried out on the two cars were the fastest of the day. Red Bull finished the year with 543 points, trailing Ferrari – second on 468 – and McLaren, third on 418 points. These three teams have definitely made a difference compared to the competition: AlphaTauri, fourth, has in fact stopped at 255 points. Mercedes only finished sixth, with 100 points.

In Yas Marina Jonathan Wheatley accepted the awardsporting director of the world champion team. “To be honest there have been several occasions during this season where I didn’t believe we would be able to confirm ourselves – declared the English manager – we had the strongest competitors that I can remember. We had a lot of injuries, a lot of guys had to miss races. But the crew was incredible. They motivated each other. Winning this award six years in a row is an extraordinary achievement“. A result that proves it Red Bull’s attention to detail but also the difficulty in always performing at the highest possible level in now very long and exhausting seasons.