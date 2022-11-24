The 2022 edition of Indie Red Bull Forge is in the final stages. In fact, one last game is missing and then it will be time for the awards. In recent weeks we have learned about some very interesting independent Italian projects, a trend also confirmed in this final episode. The protagonist of today, in fact, is Extra Coinsa whimsical narrative adventure developed by CINIC Games that combines sports and role-playing.

If you are interested in finding out how CINIC Games has managed to mix these elements you will have to connect at 4 pm on the Red Bull Italia Twitch channel: Marco Mottura will try to dissect the project and make you understand why he was chosen among the finalists of this 2022 edition.

As we said, Extra Coin is the new project by CINIC Games, the team that has been appreciated with The Wardrobe. Extra Coin is about Mika Wattson, a girl left alone in the world after the death of her grandfather and who decides to join The Arcade, the hated social network that ripped her parents away from her. After joining the Extra Coin program, both are in fact permanently connected to the virtual world, abandoning their earthly existences.

After this last episode, the appointment with the Red Bull Indie Forge has been postponed for only a few days. At Milan Games Week & Cartoomics Red Bull it will be possible to try all the participants of the 2022 edition first hand, as well as get to know the developers directly. The appointment is therefore set for 25-26 and 27 November at the Fiera di Milano-Rho.