Red Bull has confirmed the return of the Red Bull Indie Forge at Napoli Comicon 2022, the project dedicated to Italian independent developers. In the jury that will judge the projects presented by the developers there will also be our Vincenzo Lettera. The fair will be open from 22 to 25 April. There will also be stations dedicated to F1 2021.

Red Bull Indie Forge logo

To follow, the official press release in full format.

After the great success of the 2020 edition, Red Bull is preparing to let the vast audience of fans discover the best Italian indie video games with the return of Red Bull Indie Forge, the innovative project dedicated to the country’s independent development studios. The goal of the new edition is to offer tangible support, calibrated on the real needs of the realities that will take part in the initiative. This is demonstrated by the communication activity offered to the winners by Red Bull, which will also include visibility on the social channels of the project’s godmother, the Red Bull player Sara “Kurolily” Stefanizzi, and the presence of the partner BigRock, a novelty of this edition, which will instead, the skills of his best students in the field of Computer Graphics are available. The first appointment to mark on the developer calendar is the official opening of registrations, at this linkwhich will coincide with the start of Napoli Comicon, the largest comics fair in Southern Italy scheduled from Friday 22nd to Monday 25th April.



In fact, at Napoli Comicon 2022 it will be impossible not to notice the impressive Red Bull area: the Red Bull Gaming Ground, a space of great impact where the public can immerse themselves in the adrenaline-pumping world of Red Bull by challenging themselves to the F1 2021 video game with 10 dedicated stations. Whoever wins the qualifying heats will be able to move to the exciting play seats, while the overall winner will experience the unique experience of a real F1 simulator on the livery of a Scuderia AlphaTauri car. But the experience doesn’t end there! In fact, there will be a Red Bull Racing single-seater (or at least half) available to fans, with which the public will be able to compete in a game of speed and teamwork, experimenting with a pit-stop simulation. Red Bull Indie Forge will instead be the protagonist on Sunday 24 April at 12.00, with an engaging panel that will see the participation of the aforementioned Red Bull content creator and player Sara “Kurolily” Stefanizzi, Giorgio Catania, IIDEA Developer Relations Manager and the winner of the last edition Fortuna “Axel Fox” Imperatore, game designer and producer, with the moderation of Fanpage.it journalist Marco Paretti. Together, the panelists will officially kick off enrollments for development studies. In addition, a space of the Red Bull Gaming Ground will also be dedicated to the Indie Forge project, to allow fans to try the 2021 winning title, Freud’s Bones – The Game, and get ready for the new proposals of 2022.



The Red Bull Indie Forge project is expanding and structuring more and more, in line with the company’s desire to extend its horizons and embrace the whole world of gaming at 360 °. The greater scope and importance of this year’s initiative is also reflected in the jury of the project, which confirms its high level and promises to select real champions among the titles that will be proposed. Among the judges, Fabrizia Malgieri, editor of reference for everything related to the video game industry on Corriere della Sera, and Vincenzo Lettera, editorial manager of Multiplayer.it, the media partner of the initiative.



There is no shortage of representatives of Italian and international development studios, such as Cristina Nava, currently Associate Producer of Ubisoft Milan, where she was involved in the production of titles related to various franchises, in particular Mario + Rabbids, Ghost Recon and Just Dance, Marco Colombo of Mediatonic, developer and Pod Lead of the famous Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and again Gero Micciché, Development Director for Electronic Arts (EA), for which he took care of GRID Legends, a racing game characterized by a substantial narrative part. Finally, the jury also includes Giorgio Catania, Developer Relations Manager of IIDEA, the Association that represents the video game industry in Italy and Marco Savini, Founder of BigRock, the largest reality in the field of education for Computer Graphics in Italy, both directly involved in the project.



As usual, after an initial screening phase, the jury will select the 5 most noteworthy titles, which will get great visibility especially in the second half of the year, to finally decide not one, but two winners. The first will be the result of the choice of the excellent jury, while the second will be the favorite game of the public, elected through a survey among the large community. Red Bull will “give wings” to the winner selected by the judges, with an ad hoc communication and support project according to the characteristics of the title, while the game chosen by the public will be the protagonist of a series of streaming contents with Sara “Kurolily” Stefanizzi , which will show the gameplay on its channel involving its close-knit community.



Red Bull Indie Forge, created in collaboration with IIDEA, intends to concretely support the ecosystem of video game development in Italy and give life to the industry, to bring to light the forge of Made in Italy talent that we can boast, but which at the moment they don’t get the support they deserve. In addition to the important support of Red Bull, the winning studio will also be able to count on BigRock, partner of the project and at the same time part of the prize: in fact, there is also the support of the exclusive academy at stake. In particular, the studio author of the champion title will have the opportunity to collaborate with the so-called RED team, elite of the best students of the master in Computer Graphics, Game and Concept Art, the spearhead of the school, with the aim of providing concrete tools for an actual qualitative leap for the winner.



The Napoli Comicon will be just the first appointment of many for Red Bull Indie Forge which will see the involvement of many development studios on the Red Bull Italia Twitch channel: stay tuned for lots of curiosities and news on the most awaited project in the industry!