Red Bull Indie Forge come back with one third edition. Let’s talk about the videogame-themed event dedicated to the world of indies. The initiative has recently opened enrollments starting, in conjunction with COMICON Naples. Let’s see what’s new.

Red Bull Indie Forge will be able to count on partners of the caliber of Acer and Digital Bros Game Academy, just as the media partnership with Multiplayer.it and the one with BigRock.

There international jury is made up of Rocco Scandizzo (Head of Game Engine Business Development EMEA of Epic Games), Tiziana Ena (Product Business Units Head of Acer Italy & Greece), Giovanna Villani (Senior Manager Business Acquisitions for Digital Bros), Marco Minoli (Marketing Director of Slitherine), Stefano Petrullo (CEO & Founder of Renaissance PR), Lisa Gobbi (General Artist for Avalanche Studios Group), Alessandro Fileni (Communications Manager who has worked for companies such as CD Projekt Red or Private Division), Marco Savini (Founder of BigRock ) and Vincenzo Letter (editorial manager of Multiplayer.it).

Venice 2089 is the winner of the previous edition of Red Bull Indie Forge

There closing of applications is scheduled for September 3, 2023 and the jury will choose five games that will make it to the final. There is something new in all of this: in fact, all the finalists will be able to benefit from three unique opportunities: they will be able to present their projects in 1to1 business meetings at 505 Games, having access to a preferential dialogue channel with one of the main publishers at world; they will have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive workshop on communication activities promoted by Renaissance PR, the international communication agency winner of 2 prestigious MCV Awards; finally, they will each receive a free exhibition space within the Red Bull Indie Forge space in the Indie Dungeon area of ​​Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2023, the main gaming event in Italy, the perfect showcase for showing their video games to the general public.

There final decision of the jurors will take place by December 15, 2023: a single “Winner of Red Bull Indie Forge 2023” will be chosen. The victory guarantees both the communication support of Red Bull and further fantastic prizes provided by the partners of the initiative, also new for this edition: a top-of-the-range Predator Helios 300 Spatial Labs device from Acer; support for 2 weeks in the development of the video game and in the creation of concepts and assets by the BigRock RED Team, made up of elite members of one of the most prestigious computer graphics schools in Italy; finally an online course from the Plug-N-Learn catalog of Digital Bros Game Academy, the renowned international academy specializing in the training of professionals for the video game industry.

The Red Bull public will also be able to express their preference through a survey open to all. It will be possible to vote for the title that will receive the “Audience Award“. Again the winner will receive several rich prizes: in addition to an Acer Predator Helios 300 Spatial Labs device and an online course from the Digital Bros Game Academy Plug-N-Learn catalog, he will receive visibility from the famous creator Sara “Kurolily” Stefanizzi, Red Bull Player and godmother of the initiative for the third consecutive year, through a set of stories on Instagram (117,000 followers) and a live streaming on her Twitch channel (215,000 followers).

In short, the two teams that win the Jury Prize and the Audience Prize will be able to access services and hardware worth around €30,000. Applications are open to all Italian developers: you just have to fill in the form at this address by 3 September 2023.