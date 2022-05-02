Through a press release it was announced Red Bull Indie Forge, the innovative project dedicated to independent Italian development studios. Registrations are finally open to kick off the dances with the first appointments of the new edition, with the aim of accompanying fans to learn about the universe of indie video games and their incredible potential.

The date to be pinned on the diary is Thursday 5 May at 20.00: the first episode of the format will be truly unmissable. The first guests will be Marco Colombo of Mediatonic, developer and Pod Lead of the famous Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Gero Micciché, Development Director for Electronic Arts (EA), where he dealt with GRID Legends, a racing game characterized by a substantial narrative part developed by Codemasters.

It will be a unique moment to get to know the expert judges of the competition up close, as well as two excellent conductors: the previously announced Red Bull streamer and player. Sara “Kurolily” Stefanizziambassador and godmother of the initiative, and the journalist Marco Mottura, expert of the videogame world in all its forms. The first episode will focus on the development of the careers of the two guests who will talk about their experience within the gaming industry between mobile, independent and AAA games. Red Bull Indie Forge will be an unmissable event on alternating Thursdays until the end of July on the Twitch channel RedBullIT.

Among the other guests of the format, fans will not be able to miss Trinity Team, a studio famous for video games Slaps and Beans, dedicated to the beloved Bud Spencer and Terence Hill and their films that have made the history of cinema. Furthermore, the studio will not miss the opportunity to tell fans about their highly anticipated too The Darkest Tales, a title that reinterprets childhood in a dark key. There will also be representatives of 34BigThings who will reveal the behind the scenes of their greatest success: Redout, dynamic racing game inspired by the sacred monsters of the genre, whose fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel. There will be examples of budding software houses, but with enormous potential, such as Alessandro Guzzo, one-man studio that gave birth to The Alien Cube, a video game with Lovecraftian colors much appreciated by the public. An alternative vision will be expressed by Xplored, a development studio born in 2008 that is carrying out an interesting project: Teburu, a board game and video game hybrid that promises engaging cooperative challenges against huge enemies. Space then to other two of the most interesting titles on the Italian independent scene: Soulsticea fantasy action title that will be told live by Reply Game Studios, e Batora: Lost Haven, mix of action and role-playing game strongly focused on storytelling. This is the new work of Stormind Games, former developers of the acclaimed Remothered: Tormented Fathers and Remothered: Broken Porcelain.

During this journey there will certainly be the judges of the challenge, who will alternate on the screen episode after episode: during the first episode there will be Vincenzo Lettera, editorial manager of Multiplayer.it, the media partner of the initiative, while in the next appointments, the fans will also have the opportunity to meet Fabrizia Malgieri, editor of reference for everything related to the video game industry on Corriere della Sera, Cristina Nava, currently Associate Producer of Ubisoft Milan, where she was responsible for the production of titles related to various franchises, in in particular Mario + Rabbids, Ghost Recon and Just Dance, Giorgio Catania, Developer Relations Manager of IIDEA, the Association that represents the video game industry in Italy and Marco Savini, Founder of BigRock, the largest reality in the field of education for Computer Graphics in Italy.

On May 5 at 20.00 on the Twitch RedBullIT channel Sara “Kurolily” Stefanizzi and Marco Mottura are waiting for enthusiasts, fans and simply curious to enter a fascinating niche in the videogame world currently in a phase of great growth. This is just the first stage of a journey that will lead Red Bull, development studios and all fans of the genre to find the most promising Italian indie video game and bring it to well-deserved success: all that remains is to enjoy the show!