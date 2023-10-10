They were announced five finalist games of the 2023 edition of Red Bull Indie Forge , the project to support independent Italian developers of which Multiplayer.it is a media partner. The jurors selected 5 very different projects, some that focus on narrative, others that offer innovative mechanics or a particularly captivating graphic style. Here is the list of finalists:

The finalists

Umbral Core is a 2.5D fighting game made by A Few Round Games characterized by a high dark fantasy style. At launch it will have a roster of eight fighters, single and multiplayer modes that implement Rollback Netcode.

Developed by Studio Pizza, Monster Chef is a colorful roguelike described nicely as “cook and slash” in which, in the role of a chef, we will have to search for the ingredients for our dishes while exploring a fantasy world full of pitfalls and dangerous creatures.

TEOM: The Enemy of Mine is a robot-based tower defense from Voxel Studio that promises gameplay with infinite possibilities offered by dynamic and interactive levels and roguelike mode.

Let’s continue with Glasshousea classic survival RPG created by FLAT28, set in a dystopian and ruined world where our task will be to unravel the political mystery that grips the fiefdom of Lundonstoch.

Last but not least, While We Wait Here is a management game created by Bad Vices Games that superimposes the relaxing dynamics of diner administration onto a post-apocalyptic scenario.

If you want to know more about the games mentioned above, the finalists will be the protagonists of the next live broadcasts on RedBullIT Twitch channelexpected from 13 October to 16 November. The broadcasts will continue every Thursday for a total of 5 appointments: October 13th with FLAT28, October 19th with Voxel Studios, October 26th with Bad Vices Games, November 9th with A Few Rounds Games and November 16th with Studio Pizza. Furthermore, the last date to mark on the calendar is December 14th, the day on which the grand final will take place and the winners will be discovered.

Furthermore, during the Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2023 visitors will be able to try the finalist games of Red Bull Indie Forge and express their preference for the awarding of the “public prize” from 24 to 26 November at Fieramilano (Rho).