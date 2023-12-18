While We Wait Herethe interesting post-apocalyptic adventure from Bad Vices Games, is the winner of the Red Bull Indie Forge 2023: the game, which will be released in 2024 on PC, won over the jury of the event and will be able to count on the support of Red Bull for promotional activities.

Announced last February, While We Wait Here is the new project from the authors of Ravenous Devils and will put us in the shoes of the owner of a small American diner, struggling with tasks and customers while outside the elements are unleashed in what seems to be the end of the world.

As mentioned, Bad Vices Games will receive the Red Bull's support to promote the gamethe support of BigRock's RED team for the creation of assets necessary for development, a top-of-the-range Predator Helios 300 Spatial Labs device made available by Acer and an online course from the Digital Bros Academy Plug-N-Learn catalogue.