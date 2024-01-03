Motorsport, but not only

Throughout its history in the world of sports competitions, the Red Bull has inevitably reached the highest points in Formula 1, as he has demonstrated in recent years. The team of the same name from Milton Keynes boasts six victories in the Constructors' world championship and another seven in the Drivers' championship, with the last three won by Max Verstappen following Sebastian Vettel's successes achieved between 2010 and 2013. However, still with regards to presence of the Austrian energy drink in sport, Red Bull is not just limited to engines.

Sprinting towards cycling

In addition to being the main sponsor of numerous two-wheeled and football teams and of as many events, Red Bull is now ready to enter the cycling. The confirmation came directly from the latest operation underway by the company founded in 1984 by Dietrich Mateschitz, who purchased the 51% of the companies own the Bora-Hansgrohe teamin which the Slovenian plays Primoz Roglic. Winner of the last edition of the Giro d'Italia, the 34-year-old boasts three further successes at the Vuelta a España and one at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, as well as a time trial gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The role that already exists in the team

According to what was reported by the Austrian Competition Authority, Red Bull should complete the acquisition of the shares of RD pro cycling and RD Beteiligungs no later than January 26, 2024, the date by which the definitive move to Red Bull will take place. It should be underlined that the Austrian company actually has an agreement already established with Bora-Hansgrohe, this time exclusively for sports discovery and recruitment of young cycling promises.

More growth

With the acquisition underway, it will be important to note what the developments will be from an economic point of view. Suffice it to say that Red Bull has closed the 2022 with a record turnover of 9.684 billion eurosgrowing by +24% compared to the previous year.