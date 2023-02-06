Will Verstappen no longer get the fastest car in the field? Red Bull starts with a handicap, according to Horner.

Formula 1 is actually a fairly simple sport. If you have the fastest car, you have a chance to win. If you win often enough, you are a champion. But yes, just like with other sports, there are enough factors that make this not always the case. Despite the fact that Red Bull has provisionally come out on top in 2022 (the first year that the new regulations have entered into force), they are certainly not the favorite for this year.

At least, they are not automatically the favourite. Ferrari was very close in terms of pure speed. In fact, during some weeks the scarlet red cars from Maranello were faster than matte blue soapboxes from Milton Keynes (the Red Bulls).

Significant handicap Red Bull

And we say soapboxes on purpose, because it’s not all looking good for the upcoming season. At least, if we are to believe Christian Horner. The British Motorsport asked him to what extent the ATR (aerodynamic testing restrictions) will affect Red Bull.

We do the best with what we have. The team has had to adapt to the handicap we have. They have done a fantastic job in doing so. It is enough? We’ll find out in a few weeks as a starting point. It is certainly a significant handicap, which we carry with us for most of the year. But I think the team has obviously accepted it. We’ve tried to adapt to make sure we’re as efficient as possible. We’ll see if we’ve done enough once the RB19 hits the track. Christian Horner, put the champagne on ice.

Exaggerate?

Now you always have to ask yourself, to what extent it is correct. Not that we’re saying Christian is lying, far from it. The teams just want to throw sand in each other’s eyes and not tell each other anything. Time will tell how heavy the handicap is for Red Bull. It is impossible to measure.

In addition, Red Bull won a championship by exceeding the budget cap. If the punishment proves to be too light, the teams will shout murder and fire. So perhaps they will use the handbrake for a while – a la Mercedes. The lead over the rest in Abu Dhabi (the last race in 2022) was huge. That is difficult for the other teams to catch up with, also with a restriction for Red Bull.

What do you think? Will Red Bull suffer a lot from the restrictions? Or is Horner in a victim role (as any team boss would?). Let us know in the comments!

