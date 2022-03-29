In recent days it had emerged that the Red Bull had presented on the track in this early 2022 a car in ‘overweight’ compared to what were the intentions of the team. For the start of the championship in Bahrain, the team had set the goal of dropping 7-10 kg in overall weight, a target reached only halfway. According to what was declared by the Red Bull councilor, Helmut Markoin a month Verstappen and Perez could drive a lighter car: “For Imola we are preparing new parts which will reduce the weight of the car and that should give us a significant gain in terms of lap time “.

In the meantime, for the 78-year-old from Graz, it will be a close battle with Ferrari: “I think Melbourne will be like Jeddah. Ferrari as an engine is in front, then there is Honda – or rather, Red Bull Powetrains – and in third place there is, unusually, Mercedes. But they can work until September 1st, so in this phase we have to earn as many points as possible“. In the long interview granted to Servus Tv continued: “The advantage of the Ferrari power unit is in the electric. We hope Honda will follow suit. In terms of chassis, the Mercedes has the strongest jolts, but it’s only a matter of time. Once this problem has been solved, they can concentrate on fine-tuning “.