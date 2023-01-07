The news of Red Bull’s entry into the production car industry with a hypercar designed under the supervision of Adrian Newey made all enthusiasts jump. The RB17, this is the name of the car designed for exclusive use on the track, aims to express performances comparable if not even superior to those of Formula 1, despite a two-seater passenger compartment and almost 200 kg excess weight. The details recently revealed by Adrian Newey himself contribute to further increasing expectations for the Milton Keynes car, which will have some features in common with the most iconic single-seaters designed by the British engineer.

Newey commented on the birth of the RB17 during an interview with the RacingNews365 editorial team: “The real challenge was to design a car with performance levels similar to those of Formula 1, but which was comfortable, had two seats and was for the track. This was the starting point from which the design specifications began to evolve. To do this, I used most of the things I learned during my years in Formula 1″. During the interview, Newey revealed that the RB17 will be equipped with two generous Venturi channels along the bottom to generate downforce through ground effect. To release the maximum load in all driving conditions in terms of ground clearance and inclinations, the car will have active suspension. The goal is to avoid resorting to excessive levels of stiffness, to allow driving even on more bumpy tracks than Formula 1 tracks. The research into aerodynamic load continues with the adoption of flexible skirts and a blown diffuserusing the hot exhaust gases to generate downforce from the underbody.

The engine will be a V8 biturbowhere the hybrid system will help reduce turbo-lag by improving responsiveness to the throttle. All this is accompanied by the advances released in a previous interview with Autocar.co.uk, from which it was learned that the target for the RB17 was a minimum weight of 900 kg which, compared with the 1100 horsepower of the hybrid power unit, outlines a power-to-weight ratio of 1.2 hp/kg. Adrian Newey finally commented on the progress of the work: “From the initial drawings we moved on to CFD and in 2021 we began to evaluate the packaging. From there, we developed the car. We didn’t have to rush to define the initial aerodynamic shapes or the layout of the internal components. Now we are at the point where we have fixed the architecture and continue the mechanical and aerodynamic development. We took our time to define the layout correctly”. The RB17 is expected to enter production in 2025, with an expected price tag of £5 million.